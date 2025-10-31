Integra is converting its production facility to produce polypropylene

Borealis Group member, Integra Plastics AD, is converting its production facility to produce polypropylene. As part of the upgrade, the Borealis’ proprietary Borcycle M mechanical recycling technology will be installed at the facility, allowing Integra to produce both value-added and premium recycled polypropylene (rPP). Additionally, the upgrade will boost output, increasing capacity from its current 20,000 metric tons.

Borcycle M is an advanced mechanical recycling technology that allows users to upcycle post-consumer polyolefin waste into high-quality materials for demanding applications. These materials have a lower carbon footprint compared to virgin-based alternatives.

The capacity growth strengthens Borealis’ ability to meet the growing demand for rPP in consumer packaging, mobility, and appliance applications. This is an essential step in helping the company stay ahead of future national and international regulations, like the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) directive.

“This upgrade will give our customers reliable access to premium recycled materials. In combination with Borealis’ superior products and compounding expertise, we’re in a unique position to serve our customers in their quest to transition to sustainable solutions,” said Dirk Langhammer, Borealis Vice President Circular Economy Solutions.