Intertronics appoints new joint managing directors

Key Highlights:

Ben Swanson and Teresa Arnaud named joint MDs of Intertronics, while Peter Swanson becomes executive chair.

Both new MDs are long-standing members of the company’s senior management team, stepping into the new role with a business plan focussed on growth, delivering value to customers, and empowering its team of 25.

As joint managing directors, Swanson and Arnaud will invest in people, commercial, and operational-focussed projects.

Kidlington-based adhesives supplier Intertronics has named Teresa Arnaud and Ben Swanson joint managing directors, while founder and former managing director Peter Swanson will stay on as executive chair. Both new MDs are long-standing members of the company’s senior management team, stepping into the new role in July 2024 with a bold business plan focussed on growth, delivering value to customers, and empowering its team of 25.

Teresa Arnaud has spent more than a decade working at Intertronics and transitions into the MD role from chief operating officer. Ben Swanson has been with the business for five years, stepping into the managing director role from chief commercial officer. Both have completed the Business Growth Programme at Cranfield School of Management, which helped facilitate the writing of the new business plan.

As joint managing directors, Swanson and Arnaud will invest in people, commercial, and operational-focussed projects. The commercial pillar will see the company refocus its attention on growing its materials business and hiring for new roles in business development and marketing, while the people pillar will see the business invest in learning and development and launch new leadership values. A core operational focus will be to make the business even easier to do business with, by setting new targets for on-time delivery and launching data-driven projects for business analysis.

“I left university and started a company almost 45 years ago, and I have been running and been in sole charge of Intertronics ever since. It has been a wonderfully rewarding responsibility,” said Peter Swanson, founder and executive chair at Intertronics. “Teresa, Ben, and I have been working towards this moment for some time, and none of us underestimate the significance of it for the business, for them, and for me.

“The new MDs have written the business plan for the coming years, with bold aspirations and pragmatic details of how to achieve them. I am very proud of them and the plan, and they have my utmost trust and confidence going forward,” emphasised Peter Swanson.

“Reflecting on my journey with Intertronics, I am filled with immense gratitude and pride,” said Teresa Arnaud, joint managing director at Intertronics. “For me, working at Intertronics is a passion, a purpose, and an integral part of my life. Running a business has always been my goal, and I am honoured to be able to take this step at Intertronics.”

“Our customers love working with us because of our results-focussed trusted advisor approach and because we are easy to do business with,” added Ben Swanson, Joint managing director of Intertronics. “The parts of our business that support those mantras are sound, and we are looking at new opportunities to make customers happy and secure further repeat business. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity, it gives me great purpose, and brings me great happiness.”

Intertronics specialises in adhesives — including materials and technology — for the high-technology manufacturing sector. It supplies a range of products from carefully selected supplier partners, who have shared values, excellent service, and technical support. Alongside this, the company has a growing range of own branded products. Intertronics focusses on helping customers achieve productivity, quality, profitability, and, importantly, return on their investment (ROI). To help achieve this, customers are invited for hands on trials and demonstrations at its Technology Centre in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.