Intertronics strikes distribution agreement with medmix

Intertronics has announced a new distribution agreement with medmix for immediate supply of its its MIXPAC product range.

The company can immediately supply a range of mixers, cartridges, and dispensers to its UK customers that will serve multiple sectors, from electronics to construction.

The new partnership provides an expansion of medmix’s distributor network and marks a significant milestone in their journey to bring their products to a wider audience.

Adhesives, coatings and sealants supplier Intertronics has announced a new distribution agreement with medmix, the a system provider in mixing, dosing, and adhesives application for industrial applications, for its MIXPAC product range. Intertronics can immediately supply a range of mixers, cartridges, and dispensers to its UK customers that will serve multiple sectors, from electronics to construction.

The new partnership provides an expansion of medmix’s distributor network and marks a significant milestone in their journey to bring their products to a wider audience. Intertronics adds the MIXPAC range to their other products for high technology assembly applications across its customer base in electronics, medical device manufacture, plastic and composite assembly, optical, automotive, energy, defence, and aerospace.

“We are excited to partner with a distributor that aligns with our values and dedication to providing top-notch products and services,” added Paul Pereira, area sales manager at medmix. “This collaboration will allow us to better serve our customers and expand our reach in the market. Our new distributor shares our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and we are confident that this partnership will enhance our market presence and service excellence.”

“We can now ship MIXPAC products for next day delivery,” explained Ben Swanson, Joint managing director at Intertronics. “We have invested in a broad range of inventory to facilitate that and will continue to enhance our stock based on customer demand. Our responsive approach will improve purchasing experiences for existing MIXPAC customers and will give prospects confidence for new applications.”

MIXPAC mixers for two component materials such as industrial adhesives and sealants are available in various designs, diameters and lengths to meet the requirements of specific applications. Its mixers are compatible with MIXPAC cartridge systems and other cartridge dispensing technologies, and metering and mixing dispensing equipment. MIXPAC cartridges and dispensers are also available from Intertronics.