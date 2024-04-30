Intouch Monitoring launch app for full production line visibility

Key Highlights:

Intouch Monitoring announces the release of its new smartphone app and will be showcasing the 24/7 monitoring solution at the forthcoming NPE 2024 show in Orlando, Florida.

Its real-time cloud-based production monitoring platform provides complete visibility of the factory floor, providing instantaneous feedback on equipment operations, preventing unforeseen failures and increasing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

The company will be demonstrating the new and innovative features, and the benefits of the app, in addition to the 24/7 monitoring solution.

× Expand Intouch

Intouch Monitoring, a provider of production monitoring software announces the release of its new smartphone app. Intouch will be showcasing the enhanced app at the forthcoming NPE 2024 show in Orlando, Florida.

They will be demonstrating the new and innovative features, and the benefits of the app, in addition to the 24/7 monitoring solution. Renowned for its expertise in the manufacturing sector, Intouch Monitoring offers tailored Manufacturing Execution Solutions (MES) catering to Plastics, FMCG, and Food & Beverage manufacturing sectors. Their real-time cloud-based production monitoring platform has garnered widespread adoption at sites worldwide. Intouch empowers manufacturers to achieve peak efficiency and profitability by providing comprehensive visibility into production operations.

Expand Intouch

Intouch provides complete visibility of the factory floor, providing instantaneous feedback on equipment operations, facilitating informed business decisions to help maximise production efficiency, preventing unforeseen failures and increasing Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

The app will be freely available to Intouch users for both IOS and Android operating systems. The dedicated app will provide users with a more connected experience as they will remain logged in without the need to login and verify security via a web browser. Key features of the app include:

Push notifications to smartphones, smartwatches, and other wearables

Customisable alerts tailored to users, machine groupings, and time windows. Users can decide which notifications to receive and when or choose to disable them when not required

Real-time status and information on job runs, including any overruns or part shortages

Detailed views of machine status, shift status, shift reports, OEE by machine, line or factory, downtime pareto

While users can continue to access the Intouch platform via a web browser login, the smartphone app will serve as a convenient gateway to resolve issues remotely, enhancing day-to-day usability and effectiveness 24/7.

John Hardwick, managing director at Intouch Monitoring said: “We’re delighted to be introducing greater flexibility and functionality to our product. Our clients tell us how invaluable they find the 24/7 visibility in improving shop floor performance and reducing downtime.”

John says “The app provides functionality that is both easy to use and intuitive. It is designed to help clients maximise the performance across all their machines and locations at any time.”

The app is part of the Intouch solution and thus will undergo continuous development to incorporate additional features. It is designed to complement the browser interface, offering users greater flexibility and accessibility.

The Intouch MES platform is renowned for its rapid installation and rollout capability, providing users with a comprehensive overview of manufacturing operations to optimise efficiency and profitability. With the introduction of the smartphone app, users will have greater flexibility to respond promptly to production floor changes from any location and at any time.