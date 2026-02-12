INVISTA has opened its new $13M Texas Technology Centre (TTC). The technology hub and R&D centre is in the Houston metro area and spans almost 40,000 square feet. Over 50 members of R&D, Engineering, and Advanced Process Control teams will be on-site, supporting INVISTA’s global technology needs in the chemical intermediates and polymer product lines for its Nylon and Propylene businesses.

× Expand INVISTA INVISTA celebrates the opening of its new $13M technology hub

Data scientists and members of INVISTA’s EHS, transformation, and project teams will also work at the TTC. The technology hub will house analytical and experimental capabilities that will aid in the advancement of INVISTA’s programs through the development cycle.

“The Texas Technology Centre now provides a hub for innovative projects and partnerships that will help keep us on the cutting edge of our industry,” said Jerry Grunewald, Vice President of Research and Development for INVISTA. “At INVISTA, we’re committed to harnessing the power of innovation to meet the needs of our customers, and this R&D centre in the growing Houston metro area is going to be a large part of how we do that in the future.”

Brook Vickery, President and CEO of INVISTA, added, “Touring the world-class R&D facilities at the Texas Technology Centre today was impressive. The capability we now have under one roof in Texas will accelerate the teams’ contributions to advancing our businesses. I just visited our Asia Innovation Centre in Shanghai earlier this year, and the world-class facilities we now have on both sides of the globe have me even more excited about the discoveries and developments our teams are making that will respond to our customers’ needs and drive innovation in our industry.”