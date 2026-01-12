Ipsum Group has acquired the liquid waste management business, CountyClean Group Ltd. The move will expand Ipsum’s liquid management capabilities and allow the company to benefit from the Surrey-based waste treatment and recycling facility. Now, CountyClean customers gain access to various engineering, design and consultancy expertise in water, Power and Controls & Automation.

× Expand Ipsum Ipsum acquires CountyClean Group Ltd

“It’s fantastic to start 2026 on a strong note by welcoming CountyClean Group to Ipsum. This partnership reinforces our commitment to developing resilient and future-ready infrastructure networks across the UK. We remain focused on delivering growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, creating long-term value for our customers and communities,” said Andrew Cowan, CEO at Ipsum Group. “It marks an exciting step forward. Together, we’ll enhance our service capabilities, expand our operations in the South, and strengthen our ability to deliver true end-to-end solutions nationwide. I’m delighted to welcome the entire CountyClean team to the Ipsum family. Here’s to a successful and transformative year ahead.”

Mike Walker, Managing Director and Owner at CountyClean Group Ltd, added, “We are proud of CountyClean Group’s success over the last 19 years. This acquisition is a testament to that and the continuous drive and hard work of our people. Becoming a specialist business within Ipsum Group marks an exciting step in our growth journey. It not only allows us to bring our capabilities to a wider range of customers, but it also means our customers will have access to a whole range of new infrastructure services across Power and Controls & Automation, as well as Water.”

“This partnership brings together two businesses that share the same commitment to service excellence, innovation, and safety. By combining our expertise, we are not only strengthening our offering but also creating new opportunities for our teams and customers alike. We look forward to working closely with Ipsum Group to deliver even greater value across the markets we serve,” concluded Debbie Walker, Director, Company Secretary and Owner at CountyClean Group Ltd.

About CountyClean Group Ltd

Established in 2007 by husband and wife Mike and Debbie Walker, CountyClean Group Ltd has become an industry leader in liquid management services in London and the South. With more than 40 staff members across three locations and a growing fleet of 23 commercial vehicles, the Group specialises in providing 24/7 comprehensive services to households and commercial organisations, including liquid waste collection, treatment, and disposal for various waste streams.