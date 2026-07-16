Jabil expands its manufacturing capacity in India with new factory

Jabil Inc expands its presence in India with the opening of its new factory in Pune. This marks a significant expansion of the company’s India manufacturing capacity. Located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial zone, the facility expands the company’s manufacturing capacity, with its footprint growing from 500,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet in the past year. Additionally, Jabil has gone from employing 5,000 to almost 11,000 staff members.

Expand Jabil Inc Jabil expand its manufacturing capacity in India with new factory

“Expanding in Pune reflects Jabil’s long-term commitment to India, especially as the country grows its position as a global manufacturing leader,” said Andy Priestley, Executive Vice President of Operations at Jabil. “This new facility will help us bring together more skilled manufacturing talent and engineering capability to build the highest quality products with speed at scale. As we continue developing our people here in Pune, we’re strengthening Jabil’s ability to execute consistently in India.”

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, added, “Maharashtra continues to be a preferred destination for global manufacturers because of our skilled workforce and commitment to enabling investment and growth. Jabil’s expansion in Pune is a welcome addition to the state’s manufacturing landscape and an encouraging example of how world-class companies are contributing to India’s industrial progress, job creation, and long-term economic development.”

“As the Make in India initiative continues to evolve, we remain committed to building a robust ecosystem that enables companies like Jabil to innovate, scale, and thrive in India,” concluded Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.