Jabil is planning to expand its operations in Henderson County, with the company set to invest over $102,000,000, creating over 148 jobs. The new 180,000-square-foot facility will be located at the company’s existing site at the Garrison Industrial Park, manufacturing precision injection-moulded components for applications within the healthcare industry.

× Expand Henderson County, NC Economic Development Jabil expands its operations in Henderson County

“The Partnership celebrates Jabil as they continue to flourish and expand,” said John Bryant, Chair of the Board for the Partnership. “And we are especially proud of this announcement as it marks the largest investment total in a single year for Henderson County. It’s a great way to kick off the start of the Partnership’s 20th year.”

Bill Lapsley, Chair of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, added, “Henderson County is proud to support advanced manufacturing employers like Jabil that continue to invest in our community and provide high-quality career opportunities for our residents. This longstanding partnership reflects the proactive collaboration between our economic development team and elected leaders, helping create an environment where businesses can grow and succeed.”

“Jabil’s continued presence and investment in our region highlights the value of strong public-private partnerships. We are excited to see their ongoing impact in the city and the opportunities it creates for our local economy and families,” said Barbara Volk, City of Hendersonville’s Mayor.

“The Henderson County facility reflects our continued investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities, automation, and quality systems that enable us to deliver at scale for our customers,” concluded Mike Mahaz, Jabil’s Senior Vice President of Global Business Units, Healthcare. “We value the strong collaboration with the local community and remain focused on driving operational excellence and long-term value for the world’s leading healthcare brands.”