Joint SKZ and IHK course aims to counteract AM skills shortage

In order to counteract the shortage of skilled workers, the SKZ Plastics Center has launched the practical course of study "Certified Industrial Technician specializing in Additive Manufacturing".

During the practical week, the participants were introduced to the entire process chain of metallic 3D printing, covering topics such as materials science, occupational safety, pre-process and various 3D printing processes.

The advanced training course is aimed at specialists who want to expand their knowledge and skills in the up-and-coming technology of additive manufacturing. The next practical course starts on September 14, 2024 and ends on June 20, 2026.

The participants of the practical course "Certified industrial technician specializing in additive manufacturing" during the practical week from June 3 to 7, 2024 at AMbitious powered by toolcraft in Georgensgmünd.

The current practical course of study "Certified Industrial Technician specialising in Additive Manufacturing", which is offered in cooperation with the Würzburg-Schweinfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has been running for a good nine months. The second practical week took place at the beginning of June.

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a modern manufacturing technology that is becoming increasingly important in various branches of industry. In order to do justice to this upswing and to counteract the shortage of skilled workers, the SKZ Plastics Center, in cooperation with the Würzburg-Schweinfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has launched the practical course of study "Certified Industrial Technician specializing in Additive Manufacturing".

The entire process chain of metallic 3D printing brought closer

The current course, which has been running for almost nine months, has now entered its second practical round: a practical seminar was held at AMbitious powered by toolcraft in Georgensgmünd from June 3 to 7, 2024. During the practical week, the participants were introduced to the entire process chain of metallic 3D printing. Topics such as materials science, occupational safety, pre-process, the various 3D printing processes in metal and post-process were the focus here. In addition to the theory blocks, there were also numerous practical units. For example, they were able to try their hand at removing support structures. The VR training and the practical sessions enabled the participants to better understand the various phases of the 3D printing process and to become active themselves.

"Practical experience is the be-all and end-all"

"The practical weeks are of great importance for the course, because practical experience in a real working environment is the be-all and end-all when it comes to preparing participants for the current requirements of the job market," said Irena Heuzeroth, senior trainer additive manufacturing at SKZ. "We are particularly pleased that the students are also gaining an in-depth insight into additive manufacturing for metals with AMbitious powered by toolcraft, while the practical seminar at SKZ focuses on plastics."

The entire additive manufacturing process is part of the curriculum

"During the practical course, the entire additive manufacturing process - from planning to production - is an integral part of the curriculum, not only in theory but also in practice," said Uwe Schulmeister from AMbitious powered by toolcraft. "To ensure that the participants are as broadly positioned as possible, we are pleased that we can illustrate the framework conditions for both plastic printing and metal printing in cooperation with the SKZ."

Next course starts in September

The advanced training course is aimed at specialists who want to expand their knowledge and skills in the up-and-coming technology of additive manufacturing. The next practical course starts on September 14, 2024 and ends on June 20, 2026. The part-time, part-time training will be delivered through live online teaching. The entire 3D printing process chain - from material science and its processing, design and manufacturing processes to topics such as energy, hydraulics and occupational safety - is covered. Upgrading BAföG can be applied for for the course.