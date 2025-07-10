JSP EMEA fully acquires GHEPI S.r.l and HAPP GmbH

The producer of plastic foams JSP (Tokyo, Japan) acquires remaining stakes in GHEPI S.r.l (Italy) and HAPP GmbH (Germany) / Investment reinforces JSP’s position in the injection moulding sector with a pan-European approach.

On 1st July 2025, JSP International S.A.R.L. (France), a consolidated subsidiary of JSP Corporation (Tokyo, Japan; www.jsp.com) acquired a 65% stake of GHEPI S.r.l. (Italy). Additionally, on July 3rd, 2025, consolidated subsidiary JSP International GmbH & Co.KG (Germany) acquired 30% of HAPP GmbH (Germany). Both GHEPI S.r.l. and HAPP GmbH are now wholly owned subsidiaries.

The JSP Group has been diversifying into new business sectors as part of the long-term strategy “VISION2027” and actively investing in injection moulding. The JSP Group acquired 35% of GHEPI S.r.l in January 2022 and 70% of HAPP GmbH in September 2023. By expanding into the injection moulding sector through well-established regional businesses, JSP Group continues to develop its know-how in polymer materials and technologies.

GHEPI S.r.l. has a strong core competence in producing parts designed for metal replacement and is expanding its business into markets where the JSP Group is not currently operating. HAPP GmbH has highly automated production lines, as well as in-house facilities for mould manufacturing.

“We specialise in developing innovative solutions through injection moulding technology. Our integrated services span parts development, tool and prototype design and smart automation solutions—helping customers enhance performance, simplify supply chains, and stay competitive in the market", said Martin Storb, VP Injection Moulding.

He continues, "We believe that the synergy between injection moulding technology and foamed products will further enhance the competitiveness of our products. With the acquisition of these companies, we aim to maximise the technological capabilities and sales networks of both companies to further enhance the corporate value of the JSP Group."