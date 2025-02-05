JSP uses sustainable permanent net solution for ARPRO transportation

JSP continues to enhance its innovative permanent net solution for transporting ARPRO to customers. Designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind, this system complies with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) as reusable transport equipment and is exempt from disposable packaging requirements.

× Expand JSP

Initially developed as an alternative to traditional on-way nets, JSP’s permanent net solution has been in operation for more than two decades. This durable and repairable system is highly efficient for transporting ARPRO. As a part of ongoing improvements, nets' durability and usability were enhanced last year.

Key benefits of the permanent net solution include:

Sustainability : Designed for over 400 trips, these reusable and repairable nets significantly reduce environmental impact compared to single-use alternatives.

: Designed for over 400 trips, these reusable and repairable nets significantly reduce environmental impact compared to single-use alternatives. Operational Efficiency : Featuring a user-friendly wire and hook mechanism, the net functions like a curtain, allowing for quick installation and effective back freight management.

: Featuring a user-friendly wire and hook mechanism, the net functions like a curtain, allowing for quick installation and effective back freight management. Cost Efficiency : By eliminating disposable packaging, the solution offers long-term savings despite slightly higher initial delivery costs.

: By eliminating disposable packaging, the solution offers long-term savings despite slightly higher initial delivery costs. Improved Unloading and Cleaning: The porous net design facilitates optimal air circulation, enabling smooth unloading of ARPRO beads without leaving residues, making the process faster and easier to manage.

JSP’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is exemplified through this solution, which aligns with the company’s mission to provide superior products while minimising environmental impact. The permanent net system underscores JSP’s dedication to supporting customers with forward-thinking, compliant, and efficient transportation options.