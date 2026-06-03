JVIS has announced its acquisition of Toledo Molding & Die (TMD). By acquiring the injection and blow moulding thermoplastic components manufacturer, the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity as well as deepening its expertise in injection and blow moulding.

× Expand JVIS JVIS acquires Toledo Molding & Die

“JVIS has long been a leader in injection and blow moulding, and this acquisition builds on that foundation,” said Jason Murar. “With the addition of TMD, we are expanding our capacity, strengthening our technical capabilities, and positioning ourselves for continued growth.”

The move also adds over 600 associates and five additional manufacturing and warehouse facilities. Additionally, JVIS' operations are expanding into Ohio. TMD offers greater scale, equipment, and strategically located facilities that will enhance JVIS’s ability to support its customers. The company is a trusted partner to global OEMs, offering product development, prototyping, tooling, and testing services.

The integration of TMD brings enhanced efficiency, faster to-market timing, and greater value for customers across the product lifecycle to JVIS.