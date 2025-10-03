Kafrit Group acquires Karl Finke Gmbh to strengthen Europe's color masterbatch business

Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd. (“Kafrit Group”) announced its acquisition of Karl Finke Gmbh, a manufacturer of Color Masterbatch and Liquid Colorants in Europe.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone to Kafrit Group's global growth journey, adding a complete line of specialty colour and additive concentrates to its already highly differentiated polymer solution portfolio, widening its presence in the Cosmetics and Healthcare market.

Daniel Singer, Kafrit Group's CEO, remarked: "We are thrilled to welcome Karl Finke to the Kafrit family. This acquisition aligns with our strategy to strengthen our position as a service and technology leader to the global plastics industry, focusing our expansion on Color Masterbatch. We see significant opportunities to enhance the depth and breadth of our service offering to our existing and future customers in Europe".

Felix Finke, former Owner, who will lead the integration into Kafrit Group and will continue to run Finke Colors as General Manager, added: “The integration of our company into the global network of Kafrit offers us the opportunity to further expand our strengths as a well-known manufacturer of high-quality coloring agents for the plastics processing industry. Our shared values ​​as a family business, such as trust, responsibility, and the highest quality standards, remain the foundation of the actions of our management team and our employees. We will continue to contribute our expertise and passion to our customers."

Kafrit Group and Finke Colors will be presenting in the upcoming K-Show Exhibitions in Messe Dusseldorf at Hall 8a, Booth 20F, starting October 8th.