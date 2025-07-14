KDI Precision Manufacturing has announced its acquisition of Envision Plastics and Design, LLC. The move marks the expansion of the company’s plastic manufacturing capabilities and the broadening of its customer base. Additionally, KDI Precision Manufacturing hopes to improve its ability to provide integrated turnkey solutions to its OEM customers. The acquisition was finalised on the 30th of June.

× Expand KDI Precision Manufacturing KDI Precision Manufacturing acquires Envision Plastics.

“We are excited to acquire Envision Plastics and Design as we continue to execute our growth strategy and expand the product portfolio for our great customers,” said Vitaliy Epshteyn, CEO of KDI. “Envision's expertise in custom electronic plastics enclosures is highly complementary to KDI's electro-mechanical assembly, wire harness manufacturing, and CNC machining capabilities. We are equally excited to welcome Envision's talented team and look forward to innovating together as we serve our customers.”

Bob Du Fresne, Founder of Envision Plastics and Design, added, “I congratulate both the KDI and Envision teams on this strategic milestone. The combined organisation is well-positioned to deliver an expanded suite of innovative solutions for the customers. I also want to extend my sincere thanks to all Envision employees for their years of dedication and commitment.”

The combined company will have two facilities located in Rogers and White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Epshteyn will continue to lead the organisation with Envision’s management team and production staff joining the new entity. The company will serve around 150 national and international OEM customers annually.

About Envision Plastics and Design

Founded in 2001, Envision Plastics and Design specialises in custom electronic plastics enclosure manufacturing for medical and industrial markets. Its proprietary No Moulds Required (NMR) technology allows customers to rapidly and cost-effectively develop products without expensive tooling.