Going forward, high-precision injection mould manufacturer KEBO AG will operate under the umbrella of the French Plastisud Group. KEBO will continue to operate as an independent company, while the new majority owner is committed to the Swiss location, which will be strengthened and expanded. Within the Group, KEBO will serve as the centre of excellence for applications in the medical/pharmaceutical and laboratory industries.

× Expand KEBO AG KEBO AG merges with Plastisud

Founded in 1979, KEBO is known for developing high-precision injection moulds and innovative hot runner technology. The merger should enable a more efficient use of capacities to better serve customers’ demands, especially regarding the rapidly growing diabetes and obesity market.

“In Plastisud, we have found a partner for our family-owned company that shares our DNA and has the same high standards for quality and customer service,” said Gerold Keller, current Co-Owner of KEBO. “With this long-term succession plan, we are confident that KEBO will be able to further strengthen its strong position in the field of drug delivery devices.”

Laurent Buzzo, President and CEO of Plastisud, added, “KEBO is an ideal fit for the Plastisud Group. This strategic alignment opens up very attractive opportunities for us in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, a business that complements our existing product and customer portfolio very well.”