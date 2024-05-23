Keeeper Group and ML Polyolefins sign cooperation agreement at Plaspol

Key Highlights:

ML Polyolefins and Keeeper Group, signed a cooperation agreement at the Plastpol Expo in Kielce.

Under the agreement, ML Polyolefins will deliver approximately 2,000 tonnes of raw material per year with growth potential and Keeeper will deliver foldable box baskets made of recyclates.

The agreement for the supply of recyclate and increased production from circular raw materials proves that the plastics processing industry keeps developing towards more sustainable economy.

× Expand Plastpol (Left to right) Krzysztof Nowosielski, attorney and sales director at ML Polyolefins, Tomasz Mikulski, CEO of ML Polyolefins, Grzegorz Kicerman, CEO of Keeeper, and Sebastian Wieczerniak, supply chain director at Keeeper.

ML Polyolefins, a Central and Eastern Europe PP regranulate producer and a European suppliers of plastic products for households, Keeeper Group, signed a cooperation agreement at the Plastpol Expo in Kielce. The contract stipulates the supply of approximately 2,000 tonnes of recyclate per year.

Targi Kielce is the home for the 28th PLASTPOL - The International Fair of Plastics and Rubber Processing is Poland's largest plastics and rubbers industry event. 603 exhibitors from 31 countries of Europe, Asia and the Middle East talks shop with thousands of visitors from all over the world. This expo visitors milieu includes representatives of sectors that use plastics, i.e. food, medical, automotive, and household appliances, to name a few.

On Wednesday, Keeeper and ML Polyolefins officially signed a cooperation agreement.

The German Keeeper operates its production plant in Bydgoszcz. Keeeper is one of the European leaders in plastic products for households, such as food containers and box baskets. 70% of production is exported to European countries.

"We have focused our activities on sustainable development for a long time. We have a business footprint in many areas, from product design to the selection of raw materials and technology to the supply chain. We are proud to use recycled raw materials increasingly. We keep increasing the basket production using circular materials; this is owed to the agreement with ML Polyolefins. These baskets are used in retail chains in many European countries," said Grzegorz Kicerman, CEO of Keeeper. "Our customers expect goods produced from recyclate, and sustainability is high on our priority list."

Sebastian Wieczerniak, supply chain director at Keeeper, emphasised that cooperation with a stable partner is essential for the sustainable development of companies.

Tomasz Mikulski, ML Polyolefins president emphasised that the new form of cooperation boosts the company’s development. "We appreciate our efforts and the course we have chosen. We look for the best solutions for our clients who purchase repeatable raw materials. We constantly strive to ensure that our raw materials are of the best quality," added Mikulski.

The agreement for the supply of recyclate and increased production from circular raw materials proves that the plastics processing industry keeps developing towards more sustainable economy. "Importantly, an increasing number of foreign companies have moved their production to Poland. We follow the path to deliver circular plastics," emphasised Krzysztof Nowosielski, proxy and commercial director at ML Polyolefins.

Under the agreement, ML Polyolefins will deliver approximately 2,000 tonnes of raw material per year with growth potential; Keeeper will deliver foldable box baskets made of recyclates; these will go to chains throughout Europe. "The share of circular plastics in the total volume is approximately 20 percent, but we experience an upward trend," noted president Grzegorz Kicerman.

ML Polyolefins is ready to take new orders; quality and purity of raw materials are guaranteed. "We can prepare raw materials that are clean enough for the production of packaging which come into contact with food. However, the legislation problem - no consent from the European Commission for recyclates used in the production of food packaging. We keep waiting for the European Commission’s action," explained Nowosielski.

Machines with crowds around

However, there were many more contracts and agreements concluded at the expo. Many business conversations took place at the expo stands, and cooperation agreements between companies, including international ones, were specified. Many machines have already been sold by Plastigo, a commercial brand of Asten Group, and among them are the Borche injection moulding machines, reports Kamil Perz, Plastpol project director at Targi Kielce. "The expo stands are very crowded, which is evidence of the plastics industry’s demand for meetings and specialised shows."