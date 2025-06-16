Kingsmore Packaging launches new website

Kingsmore Packaging unveils its new website which is designed to reflect the thermoformed packaging specialist’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer service. The company supplies high-quality plastic packaging for the food, horticultural, aviation, medical, and automotive sectors.

Embracing the digital refresh, the new website reflects the company’s evolving business and growing customer base while providing improvements to functionality, mobile responsiveness, and a more intuitive experience for users. Additionally, the website boasts clear sections for products, materials, sustainability, and technical support.

“We’re delighted to launch a website that does justice to the depth of our expertise and the strength of our offering. It reflects not only our technical capabilities but also our company values, including innovation, agility, quality and sustainability,” said James Hill, Managing Director of Kingsmoor Packaging. “In today’s market, customers expect more than just a product; they’re looking for a partner who can help them meet performance, cost and environmental targets. The new site is a gateway to Kingsmoor’s full potential and we’re confident it will provide a useful resource.”

Designed to please both new and existing customers, the new website showcases the company’s comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, from concept and design to in-house tooling and production. One key highlight of the new site is Kingsmoor’s use of 100% recyclable EPR-supportive materials, including high levels of post-consumer and post-industrial content, like biodegradable Breakdown-PET and POP (prevented ocean plastic).