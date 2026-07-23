Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) announces the appointment of Michael Zacka, a current member of the company’s Board of Directors, as its Interim Chief Executive Officer. Zacka succeeds the retiring Roberto Villaquiran, who has dedicated 42 years to the packaging industry. The Board is searching for the next CEO.

× Expand Klöckner Pentaplast Klöckner Pentaplast appoints Michael Zacka as Interim CEO

Zacka boasts over three decades of leadership experience across the consumer goods, packaging, and industrial sectors. He has a proven record of driving value creation through commercial and operational excellence, innovation, productivity and talent development.

“Over the past year, kp has transformed its balance sheet, establishing a strong financial foundation and enhancing its ability to better meet the evolving needs of its customers,” said Andrew Berlin, Chairman of the Board. “The company’s next CEO will be responsible for building on our momentum and leveraging our competitive advantages to drive continued innovation for customers worldwide. As this search proceeds, we are fortunate to be able to tap into Michael’s strong record of leadership and driving meaningful value creation. Looking ahead, our team remains fully focused on deepening collaboration with customers and partners across the value chain to advance a differentiated portfolio of sustainable, high-performance packaging and film solutions and reinforce our leadership position in the industry.”

Berlin continued, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Roberto for his contributions to kp, particularly his leadership in guiding our teams through the company’s restructuring process and helping position the business for its next chapter. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

“I am honoured to serve as Interim CEO and appreciate the Board’s confidence and support at this critical time for kp,” said Zacka. “As we continue to move the company forward and unlock its full potential, I am eager to roll up my sleeves alongside the leadership team to execute our value creation strategy rooted in operational excellence and differentiated customer service and innovation.”