KRAIBURG TPE awarded gold medal by EcoVadis 2025

KRAIBURG TPE has received its first gold medal as an overall company from the assessment company, EcoVadis 2025. The company has seen previous success at individual sites in Germany, Malaysia, and the USA. This latest achievement rates KRAIBURG TPE highly within the plastics industry and in EcoVadis’ overall sustainability rankings.

EcoVadis has audited almost three million companies, having rated 150,000. With this impressive reach, the company provides customers with a comprehensive database relating to the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The Paris-based organisation rates companies in a percentage key, with the following levels:

Bronze Award: Given to participants amongst the top 35% of companies listed.

Given to participants amongst the top 35% of companies listed. Silver Award: Given to participants amongst the top 15% of companies listed.

Given to participants amongst the top 15% of companies listed. Gold Award: Given to participants amongst the top 5% of companies listed.

“The special role that sustainability plays in our company is already reflected in our strategic positioning,” said Oliver Zintner, CEO of KRAIBURG TPE. “We have recently defined sustainability as one of our six core competencies, once again underlining the prominent role that sustainability issues play in our company.”

Zintner continues, “Of course, I am particularly pleased that we achieved gold at the first attempt in the first company-wide EcoVadis rating of all locations. However, despite my delight at the gold medal, I see the award as the natural result of a continuously developing improvement process that we have established in our company. Praise for this is due to all departments in the company that have supported and continue to support this process with consistently high levels of commitment. They have all played their part in this success!”

KRAIBURG TPE on sustainability

Sustainability is key to KRAIBURG TPE’s brand DNA and can be seen as far back as when the company was founded in 2001. A selection of the company’s sustainability achievements includes:

Certification of the ISO 14001 environmental management system in 2002 and the ISO 15001 energy management system in 2013.

As early as 2010, the company produced its first TPEs with recycled content.

The installation of PV systems and introducing a charging infrastructure for cars on the company premises.

In 2021, the company carried out an initial assessment as part of the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Then, in 2023, KRAIBURG TPE achieved ISCC PLUS certification and initiated the “Climate Program 2031,” which is based on the SBTI guidelines. This program aims to reduce the company's Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2e emissions by 46.2% by 2031 and Scope 3 CO2e emissions by 27.5%. Additionally, last year, both KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG and KRAIBURG Holding SE & Co. KG signed the United Nations Global Compact.