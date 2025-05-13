Kraton Corporation announces strategic realignment

Kraton Corporation has announced that it will be strategically realigning its operations to “sharpen its focus on core capabilities and accelerate long-term growth.” The specialty polymers and high-value biobased products producer will exit its Dover, Ohio, manufacturing site while also transitioning away from the Dimer and Polyamides business lines.

Kraton Corporation Kraton commits to strategic realignment.

“Our strategy is clear: focus where we have the greatest impact and drive the most value,” said Minco van Breevoort, President of Kraton Pine Chemicals. “By streamlining operations, we can direct investments toward core Pine Chemical assets and innovation. Our Crude Tall Oil refinery rates will not be impacted by this decision. We will have greater ability to support our customers with Tall Oil Fatty Acid supply.”

The company has committed to a safe, respectful, and supportive transition with the health, safety, and well-being of employees remaining a priority.