KraussMaffei Automation relocates to KraussMaffei headquarters

Key Highlights:

More than 150 KraussMaffei Automation (KMA) employees, production and warehouse moved to new KraussMaffei headquarters in Parsdorf.

The move of all office and shop-floor jobs, along with all items of stock was completed in just a few weeks with no interruption to operations.

The managing director of KraussMaffei Automation explained that working at the same location means shorter distances and faster coordination.

× Expand KraussMaffei The KraussMaffei Automation team has been working at the new site in Parsdorf since April.

KraussMaffei Automation (KMA) has a new address: After 38 years at the Schwaig site (Germany), more than 150 KraussMaffei Automation employees left their previous location in the first quarter of 2024 and moved to the KraussMaffei headquarters in Parsdorf.

All office and shop-floor jobs were relocated, along with all items of stock. The KMA technical centre was also integrated into the injection moulding technical centre at the same location. In just a few weeks, the entire production, warehouse and office workstations were successfully relocated to KraussMaffei's Parsdorf headquarters, thanks to the great efforts of all the departments involved.

Martin Strasser, managing director of KraussMaffei Automation, said: "We are delighted to now be physically part of KraussMaffei Technologies. Working at the same location means shorter distances and faster coordination, which is a great advantage for us. We already see enormous potential here in the short time we have been at the new site."

Manuel von Varchmin, vice president sales Injection Molding Technology, added: "The benefits are not just of an internal nature. Everything will be even more efficient for our customers: We now have one warehouse for shipping parts, whether for an injection moulding machine or automation. The coordination, processing and pre-acceptance of complete production systems will also be simpler and faster thanks to a shared location."

Relocation during ongoing production

"Despite the move over several weeks, we didn't have to interrupt production," explained project manager Christopher Scherm, adding: "It was important to us not to have to postpone any delivery dates for the systems to our customers due to the additional workload, and we succeeded in doing so." The Schwaig site was dismantled in recent months and returned to the landlord at the end of April.

"What has always belonged together is growing together - a win-win situation for everyone," concluded von Varchmin.