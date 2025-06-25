KraussMaffei to showcase all-electric PX series at K 2025

KraussMaffei has revealed what K 2025 event attendees can expect from its booth this October (8-16). Using the motto “Pioneering Plastics – Performance. Perfected. For you”, the company will be taking the opportunity to demonstrate how it is a comprehensive solution provider along the entire polymer processing value chain. There will be a particular focus on injection moulding, automation, and additive manufacturing technologies and how they can provide improvements to efficiency, component quality, sustainability, and digitalisation levels.

KraussMaffei PX series

Trade fair attendees can expect to see the new all-electric PX series with intuitive MC7 control, the new Chopped Fibre Processing (CFP) process, an automated assembly line, digital solutions, and innovations in additive manufacturing.

“What sets KraussMaffei apart is the unique combination of innovative mechanical engineering, profound expertise in process technology and intelligent digital solutions. And this in the areas of injection moulding, automation, reaction process machinery, extrusion and additive manufacturing,” said Jörg Stech, CEO of KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH. “Our aim is to develop future-proof and sustainable solutions for our customers. Cost-effectiveness is clearly our top priority - and that's exactly what we'll be demonstrating live at K 2025 in Düsseldorf.”

Event attendees can find KraussMaffei at Hall 15, Stand C24 during K 2025.

All-electric PX series

KraussMaffei has selected K 2025 to host the world premiere of its all-electric PX injection moulding machine series. Boasting improvements in energy efficiency, shot weight consistency, and short cycle times, the machines provide a wide range of applications and high overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Stech explains, “The new PX machines from KraussMaffei are the most advanced injection moulding machines on the market. Their attractive price-performance ratio and long service life make them a future-proof investment for our customers.”

Additionally, the new series also prioritises sustainability due to its drive technology with energy recovery, minimal media consumption, and resource-saving machine concept. During operation and idle modes, the PX machines can achieve top values when it comes to energy efficiency.

At K 2025, the company will showcase the all-electric PX series in combination with the new LRXplus linear robot. The LRXplus series offers various functions for flexible automation and is characterised by a high level of compatibility with both KraussMaffei injection moulding machines and other manufacturers, as well as with a variety of automation tasks.

KraussMaffei LRXplus linear robot.

Introducing the MC7

The modern, web-based control platform provides intuitive operation, powerful software, and hardware architecture with high levels of security. Already fulfilling the requirements of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), the MC7 control system is even more protected against cyberattacks and the distribution of malware. This also makes it easier to connect machines to the network for digital data usage.

Additionally, the system features a new, web-based visualisation concept. Boasting intuitive user guidance, a clear display, and extended functionality, the new interface makes set-up, operation, and maintenance easier and with improved efficiency.

The Chopped Fibre Processing process

KraussMaffei Chopped Fibre Processing process.

The Chopped Fibre Processing (CFP) process provides an economical solution for the direct compounding of chopped glass fibres and polypropylene. CFP is more flexible and cost-effective compared to conventional long glass fibre pellets, while ensuring the same component performance. As part of the process, KraussMaffei has introduced a newly developed, patented screw geometry that ensures efficient melting and homogeneous mixing of polymer and fibres. This creates high-quality, fibre-reinforced components with optimum materials utilisation.

CFP is compatible with all KraussMaffei standard injection moulding machines and can be retrofitted via the KraussMaffei Service, with a return on investment of less than a year. The CFP process will be demonstrated live at K 2025 on a GX 650-4300 in combination with an LRXplus linear robot.

“The CFP process from KraussMaffei is currently unique on the market. For the increasing demand for fibre-reinforced plastics, we offer a real game-changer with the CFP solution to significantly reduce material costs,” said Stech.

KraussMaffei’s demonstrations at K 2025

The company will be presenting a fully automated assembly cell that assembles three plastic parts in real time without manual intervention. The unit allows for short cycle times with a minimal error rate. Other innovations on display at the show will include:

With the Dataset Manager, the socialProduction platform receives new functions for transferring, versioning, and comparing machine data sets.

A new AI function supports machine operators with intelligent assistance in real time.

Two new modules are being added to the patented APCplus machine function: cascadeX for cascade control and the materialX database for customer-specific material parameters.

In terms of additive manufacturing, the new powerPrint FLEX and printCore variants will be showcased at K 2025. The modular systems provide enhanced flexibility, productivity, and print quality levels for industrial applications. Both solutions can help in design, mould making, and functional end component use cases. During the live demonstration, KraussMaffei will showcase the powerPrint FLEX in combination with the new printCore extruder in an industrial robot cell.