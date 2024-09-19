KraussMaffei celebrates 186 years with special anniversary gifts

Key Highlights:

This year, KraussMaffei marks its 186th anniversary and in celebration, has announced a series of promotions that will run until April 2025, giving customers an opportunity to enhance their operations.

The company is offering a comprehensive package of additional options for all purchases of its CX series and PX series injection moulding machines, including an extended warranty to 186 weeks.

KraussMaffei is also offering an extra financing option as part of its FuturePay solution whereby customers can benefit from a six-month payment-free period.

× Expand KraussMaffei PX and CX series machines for 186th company anniversary

KraussMaffei, a manufacturer of plastics and rubber processing machinery, marks its 186th anniversary this year. In celebration of this remarkable milestone, the company announced a series of special offers, reflecting its commitment to innovation and customer success. These promotions will run until April 2025, giving customers ample opportunity to enhance their operations with a range of benefits.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, KraussMaffei is offering a comprehensive package of additional options for all purchases of its CX series and PX series injection moulding machines. These presents are designed to immediately boost production efficiency, reduce operating costs, and provide peace of mind for years to come.

Present 1: Digital products at no extra cost

One of the most exciting aspects of this anniversary promotion is the extensive suite of KraussMaffei digital products that customers can access at no additional charge. This includes socialProduction, a powerful tool for real-time monitoring of production processes, ensuring that operations run smoothly and efficiently.

Additionally, smartOperation provides an intuitive interface that simplifies machine handling, while the APCplus premium function ensures zero-defect production, enhancing both reliability and convenience on the factory floor. Together, these digital solutions represent a significant upgrade, bringing modern precision and control to every stage of the production process.

Present 2: Extended warranty for peace of mind

In celebration of 186 years, KraussMaffei is extending the warranty period for its CX and PX series machines to 186 weeks—equivalent to over 3.5 years. This extended coverage comes at no extra cost, giving customers the assurance that their investment is protected and that their operations will remain uninterrupted for many years to come.

Present 3: Annual maintenance included

To ensure long-term reliability and optimal performance, KraussMaffei is also offering free annual maintenance, performed by the company’s expert technicians. Starting from the second year and continuing through the entire extended warranty period, this complimentary service helps keep machines running at peak efficiency, minimising downtime and further reducing maintenance costs.

Present 4: Flexible financing with FuturePay

Understanding the importance of cash flow in production environments, KraussMaffei is also offering an extra financing option as part of its FuturePay solution. Customers can benefit from a six-month payment-free period, allowing you to focus on increasing production efficiency without the immediate financial burden. This flexible financing offer underscores KraussMaffei’s commitment to supporting its customers' success from day one.

The CX and PX Series: Innovation at its best

The fully hydraulic CX series remains a favourite for its compact design and flexible capabilities, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of applications. Available in clamping forces from 50-tonne to 420-tonne, each CX machine can be tailored with a variety of special processes, ensuring that customers can adapt their machinery to meet specific production requirements.

On the other hand, the all-electric PX series is celebrated for combining power with flexibility. This range allows customers to customise their machines from a wide selection of modular components, ensuring that their production needs are met with precision and efficiency. The PX series is available in clamping forces from 25-tonne to 400-tonne.

Celebrating a legacy of excellence

KraussMaffei’s 186th anniversary is not just a celebration of past achievements, but a testament to the company’s ongoing dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.