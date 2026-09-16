Ren Xinting has been appointed the Managing Director of KraussMaffei Extrusion. This will be in addition to his role as Managing Director of KraussMaffei China, a position he has held for the last three years. Xinting succeeds Ralf Benack, who has played a decisive role in shaping the company’s development since 2024.

× Expand KraussMaffei KraussMaffei Extrusion appoints Ren Xinting as its new Managing Director

Under Benack’s leadership, KraussMaffei Extrusion has improved its customer focus levels, operational efficiency, and technological advancements. There has been a noticeable reduction in delivery times, an expansion of the Technology Centre in Laatzen, as well as a growth of the company’s technology portfolio.

“Ralf Benack has led KraussMaffei Extrusion with great integrity, clarity, and personal commitment,” said Alex Li, CEO of the KraussMaffei Group. “He has been a strong advocate for the extrusion business and has driven operational improvements as well as the company’s technological development. On behalf of the entire Executive Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to him and wish him all the best for the future.”

Benack added, “It is with great pleasure that I look back on what we have achieved together in the extrusion sector, and I thank every one of the KME colleagues for the trust, passion, dedication, and outstanding collaboration along the way. KME is technologically strong and has an exceptional team. I wish Ren Xinting and the entire organisation all the best and much success.”

“I am deeply honoured by the Executive Board's trust as I step into this dual role. KraussMaffei Extrusion rests on an exceptional foundation – driven by pioneering technology, deep domain expertise, and a dedicated team. Fostering a seamless connection across our global operations enables us to serve our international customers with even greater agility and responsiveness. I look forward to working side-by-side with our talented teams in Laatzen, China, and across all our markets to build on this strong momentum,” said Xinting