KraussMaffei announces upcoming leadership changes

KraussMaffei has announced that Brett Greenhalgh, current President of the US subsidiary KraussMaffei Corporation (KMC), will retire at the end of May 2026. John Fini, current Vice President of Digital Solutions and Service North America, will succeed him on the 1st of June. Fini has been part of the KraussMaffei Corporation leadership team since 2022.

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“I am grateful for my time at KraussMaffei and for the collaboration with such a dedicated team in the U.S. and internationally. Stepping back and giving my life a new direction has not been an easy decision,” said Greenhalgh. “But I look forward to serving our church community together with my wife, Janice. As a teenager, I participated in a similar project that profoundly shaped my life and values. Now I want to give others the same opportunity to experience something similar. The next three years abroad will be an exciting and rewarding time for both of us.”

Greenhalgh has been a defining leadership figure within KraussMaffei over the past two years. During his time in the role, he has helped prepare the US organisation for the future by developing John Fini as a strong internal successor.

Alex Li, CEO of KraussMaffei Group, added, “We thank Brett for his exceptional dedication and strategic foresight. Thanks to the early identification of John Fini as an internal successor, we can ensure seamless continuity in serving our customers with the reliability and quality they expect. The strong collaboration between our US and European teams has been instrumental in advancing KMC’s success, and this partnership will remain a key pillar of our future development. While we regret Brett’s decision to step down, we fully respect and support his choice to pursue a personal mission close to his heart. We wish Brett and his wife all the very best for the years ahead.”

“Krauss Maffei’s success has always been driven by its people, its technology, and its customers,” concluded Fini. “I’m honoured to lead this organisation and build on the strong foundation our teams have created together. I would like to thank Brett Greenhalgh for the coaching, guidance, and support as part of a thoughtful, long-term leadership transition designed to ensure continuity and sustained growth.”

About John Fini

Fini has led large, multidisciplinary teams, strengthened service and aftermarket capabilities, and has seen improvements in operational performance, employee engagement, and financial results. Previously, he helped improve operational performance levels across manufacturing sites in Georgia, Florida, Texas and Los Angeles at Rehrig Pacific Company.