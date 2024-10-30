KraussMaffei strengthens its market presence in Ireland

KraussMaffei announces its strengthened presence in Ireland, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the Irish plastics market. The company is adding two highly experienced professionals, offering enhanced sales and service support across the region.

× Expand KraussMaffei

Andrew Hitchcox joins as Sales Agent for Ireland

KraussMaffei introduces Andrew Hitchcox as its new Sales Agent for Ireland. Andrew boasts over 20 years of industry expertise and has established Invotek Polymer Solutions to represent KraussMaffei’s renowned product range. His career journey began as a service engineer specialising in the maintenance, commissioning, and calibration of injection moulding machinery. This has taken him across huge projects in the UK and Ireland, including work for Becton Dickinson.

Andrew’s deep technical knowledge, particularly in machine commissioning, process development and customer training, makes him a valuable asset to the KraussMaffei team. His contribution to developing the SmartOperation software for Netstal highlights his innovative approach to optimising machinery performance. Before founding Invotek Polymer Solutions, Andrew was the Development Moulding Engineer at Embecta, where he managed large-scale projects, including the successful installation of the Nano PRO moulding cells.

KraussMaffei’s Sales Director Richard Mumford commented: “We are delighted to have Andrew on board, representing KraussMaffei in Ireland. His expertise and industry insight are perfectly aligned with our commitment to providing the highest quality products and service to the Ireland market.”

Stuart Sutherland joins as Resident Service Specialist for Ireland

KraussMaffei also welcomes Stuart Sutherland as a Resident Service Specialist for Ireland. With nearly 30 years of experience in the plastics industry, Stuart’s career began in South Africa in 1995 as an apprentice service technician. He has since developed broad expertise across injection and blow moulding machinery, as well as ancillary equipment, running his own technical service and sales business in South Africa.

In 2019, Stuart relocated to the UK and joined KraussMaffei, initially working as a service engineer for the Netstal brand. His dedication to customer satisfaction and technical excellence has been a constant throughout his career. In late 2022, Stuart transitioned to the KraussMaffei brand, and he is now based in Ireland, where he continues to be committed to delivering high-quality support and technical service that KraussMaffei customers expect.

“It’s an excellent development for KraussMaffei to now have Stuart based full-time in Ireland. He is an absolute credit to our team and will serve all our Ireland customers well with his expertise and knowledge. His presence is a key part of our ongoing strategy to provide localised, expert service across the Ireland market.” Richard added.

KraussMaffei’s continued investment in local professionals like Andrew and Stuart highlights the company’s dedication to serving the growing plastics industry in Ireland.