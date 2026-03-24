KraussMaffei Technologies is facing leadership changes with Jörg Stech, who has helped shape the company's development since 2023 as Chairman of the Board of KraussMaffei Technologies as well as Global Head of the Technology Divisions of Injection Moulding, Automation, and Additive Manufacturing, stepping down at the end of March. The current Head of Group Transformation at the parent company, KraussMaffei Group, Dirk Musser, will replace Stech as Managing Director to the Board.

× Expand KraussMaffei Technologies KraussMaffei Technologies appoints Dirk Musser as its Managing Director to the Board

Stech's tenure coincided with a challenging period where the company faced losses and a diminishing market environment. By taking comprehensive measures to improve margins and balance sheet quality, Stech helped secure earnings and future viability. He renewed the product portfolio for IMM and automation, starting with the LRXplus linear robot, the new fully electric PX series, and the MC7 control system, both launched at the end of 2025, as well as AI applications. Stech also placed emphasis on new market opportunities through technological expertise, including ColorForm, and expanded into new markets like aerospace and drone applications.

“Jörg Stech took on responsibility in a difficult situation, set clear priorities, and launched decisive initiatives. The successful market launch of the LRXplus linear robot and the all-electric PX machine series, the consistent focus on profitability, and the sustainable strengthening of our balance sheet are visible results of this work. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Jörg Stech for his leadership, integrity, and team spirit,” said Alex Li, CEO of the parent company KraussMaffei Group. “We value Dirk Musser as a leader who combines strategic clarity with operational excellence. In a short period of time, he has provided vital impetus for the transformation of the group and impresses with his analytical strength, decisiveness, and deep understanding of our processes—not least through his successful collaboration with the managing directors of KraussMaffei Technologies. We are convinced that he will continue this path with clarity and creative drive to successfully align KraussMaffei Technologies.”

Stech added, “After many years in an environment full of technological, economic, and geopolitical challenges, I look back with great gratitude on a time in which I was always surrounded by an exceptional workforce. Together, we achieved things that many initially thought were impossible. This cooperation, this willingness to push boundaries and create something new, was a joy for me. My special thanks go to all stakeholders in the company and, of course, to all employees. I leave with respect, gratitude, and the conviction that this long-established company will continue to achieve great things in the future.”

Musser succeeds Stech

From April 1, 2026, Musser takes over as Managing Director of KraussMaffei Technologies. In his previous role as Head of Group Transformation within the KraussMaffei Group, he provided significant impetus for strategic development and improvement of operating results in close coordination with the managing directors of KraussMaffei Technologies.

He holds a degree in economics and boasts over two decades of management experience in international industrial and technology companies. Before his role at KraussMaffei, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Transformation at CRRC New Material Technologies as well as Senior Manager Turnaround & Restructuring at Deloitte. Other career milestones include positions at Fujian Benz Automotive in China, Daimler Trucks, Bombardier, and DaimlerChrysler.

“Together with my fellow managing directors, Dr Frank Szimmat and Markus Bauer, I want to resolutely drive forward the further development of KraussMaffei Technologies,” concluded Musser. “Our focus is on further expanding stability and performance and taking the necessary steps to successfully position the company in a dynamic market environment. I look forward to shaping this path together with our teams.”