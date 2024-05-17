KraussMaffei UK’s Michael Rudd promoted to after sales director

Key Highlights:

KraussMaffei UK announced the promotion of Michael Rudd to the position of after sales director.

This promotion recognises Michael's exceptional contributions to the company over the past four years and his unwavering dedication to customer service and technical excellence.

Michael Rudd brings nearly three decades of experience in the injection moulding industry to his new role.

Michael Rudd is the new after sales director of KraussMaffei UK

Michael Rudd brings nearly three decades of experience in the injection moulding industry to his new role. Since joining KraussMaffei UK in 2020, he has demonstrated an outstanding ability to address customer needs through his technical expertise and innovative thinking. His methodical, hands-on approach and commitment to fostering long-standing customer relationships have been instrumental in driving the company’s success.

Previously serving as part of KraussMaffei UK’s Sales4Service team, Michael excelled in improving relations between service sales and other relevant interfaces. His strong leadership and problem-solving skills have been key in maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. Michael's ability to manage team-level resources efficiently and his dedication to developing the skills of his team members have further strengthened KraussMaffei UK’s service capabilities.

In his new role as after sales director, Michael will continue to build on his success, leading the UK after sales team to ensure customer trust and satisfaction remain at the forefront of the company’s operations.

Michael commented on his promotion: “I am honoured to take on the role of after sales director at KraussMaffei UK. My goal is to continue to drive our commitment to excellent customer service and to lead our talented team in delivering the highest standards of support. I look forward to the challenges ahead and to contributing to the ongoing success of KraussMaffei UK.”

Richard Mumford, sales director of KraussMaffei UK, added: “Michael’s promotion to after sales director is a testament to his hard work and dedication. His strategic vision and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our objectives. We are confident that Michael will excel in his new role and help us to further strengthen our customer relationships.”

KraussMaffei, a manufacturer of machines and systems for producing and processing plastics and rubber since 1838, remains committed to being as close as possible to its customers. The appointment of Michael Rudd as after sales director reaffirms this commitment and sets the stage for continued growth and success.