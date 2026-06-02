Kuusakoski has acquired the remaining 39% shareholding in SWEEEP Kuusakoski. The move makes the UK-based waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling company a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuusakoski Oy, the company previously held a 61% stake. This concludes the long-standing partnership, which began in 2010, when Kuusakoski joined SWEEEP as a co-owner to support growth.

× Expand Kuusakoski. Kuusakoski fully acquires SWEEEP Kuusakoski.

“For our employees, customers and partners in the UK, this change brings reassurance and renewed momentum,” said Barry Walker, CEO of SWEEEP Kuusakoski. “SWEEEP Kuusakoski remains the same trusted organisation, with the same team and capabilities, now fully part of the Kuusakoski Group – working together with our partners to shape the future of circularity.”

SWEEEP Kuusakoski’s founders and minority owners, Patrick and Pamela Watts, are set to retire from operational roles. The company’s day-to-day operations will continue, with no impact on customer relationships or personnel. Additionally, the company will operate under its current brand and organisation as part of the Kuusakoski Recycling group, with Barry Walker continuing as CEO.

Timo Kuusakoski, Business Development Director at Kuusakoski, added, “SWEEEP Kuusakoski has demonstrated strong expertise in the demanding UK WEEE recycling market. As WEEE continues to be a strategically important material stream for Kuusakoski, moving to full ownership is a natural step. We would like to thank Pam and Patrick for the excellent collaboration over the years and congratulate them on the success they have built.”

About SWEEEP Kuusakoski

SWEEEP Kuusakoski is a UK-based collection and recycling specialist. Its recycling facility in Kent prides itself on being amongst the most advanced and environmentally robust in Europe, processing around 25% of mixed WEEE generated in the UK.