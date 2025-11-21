LATI scores 83/100 earning a EcoVadis 2025 Gold Medal

LATI has been awarded the EcoVadis 2025 Gold Medal, having scored 83/100. This is the same as 2024, when the company earned the Platinum Medal. This achievement reaffirms the strength and consistency of the company’s sustainability journey. EcoVadis’ assessment criteria have become increasingly stringent, with the Platinum level now more selective.

“Maintaining such a high score in a context of increasingly demanding requirements is a great source of pride for us. It is tangible proof that our path toward sustainability is solid, measurable, and fully integrated into our corporate strategy,” said Michela Conterno, CEO of LATI.

In recent years, LATI has launched a structured program that reduces any negative environmental impact while contributing to the energy transition in line with the Paris Agreement. LATI uses 100% renewable electricity and has installed a 414-kW photovoltaic system at its site in Gornate Olona. Additionally, a high-efficiency trigeneration system is almost complete, with LATI obtaining an ISO 50001 certification for Energy Management this year.

Other sustainable changes the company has made include the replacement of LPG forklifts with electric vehicles, as well as the installation of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert software. This solution enables the precise monitoring of energy consumption and improved production efficiency.

LATI has offset 88% of its remaining Scope 1 emissions through certified projects, like Campo dei Fiori and the Wind Energy Project in India. This commitment was recognised with the ClimatePartner Campo dei Fiori Impact Award 2025.

In 2025, LATI got its Operation Clean Sweep certification, affirming its commitment to preventing the dispersion of plastic pellets and improving air extraction and emission control systems.

“Every achievement is a milestone in a broader journey, one that places innovation and responsibility at the heart of our corporate growth,” concludes Michela Conterno.