LCY targets sustainable operations with ISCC PLUS certification

LCY Chemical Corp. (LCY) has been awarded an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certificate. The achievement relates to the company’s thermoplastic elastomers, polypropylene, and electronic-grade isopropyl alcohol solutions, which are produced in its facilities in Taiwan and Huizhou, China.

LCY remains committed to meeting the demands of the global supply chain while meeting its environmental responsibility and product innovation goals. The company’s solutions help support its customers and partners, promoting a circular economy within the green supply chain.

“Earning ISCC PLUS certification marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable operations and environmental accountability. In response to the global push for carbon reduction through regulatory frameworks, we have adopted transparent and traceable supply chain management practices to achieve a more sustainable production model,” said Joey Lin, Vice President of Operations Management at LCY. “This reflects our commitment to environmental and social responsibility. At the same time, we provide our customers and partners with more valuable sustainable solutions, driving the green transformation of global industries and making a meaningful contribution to sustainable development.”

LCY solutions that received ISCC PLUS certification:

Sustainable thermoplastic elastomer: Utilising a molecular design, these thermoplastic elastomers feature high flow properties, improved compatibility with substrates, and easy processing. This includes SBS and SIS elastomers, as well as hydrogenated versions like SEBS and SEPS. These TPEs can be used in a variety of applications in many sectors like footwear, toys, coatings, adhesives, and medical materials.

Sustainable polypropylene: A critical plastic material in everyday applications, polypropylene can be made into post-consumer recycled polypropylene (PCR-PP) through recycling. This will help to reduce the reliance on virgin materials while conserving petrochemical resources.

Sustainable Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV): LCY’s environmentally friendly TPV rubber can be recycled at the end of a product's life and then reused in the manufacturing process. TPV supports continuous injection moulding, aiding with the production of complex and diverse products while lowering equipment and labour costs.

Re-EIPA: Empowering the semiconductor industry to recover and purify waste IPA for reuse in other areas of the manufacturing process, LCY can help its customers cut their carbon emissions from waste disposal. Additionally, the company will help users meet the demands of the sector, particularly relating to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

In the future, LCY hopes to further expand its product certifications and collaborate more with customers and partners to advance green supply chain development. This will be centred around circular economy principles and achieving “a win-win for environmental stewardship and business value”.