The LEGO Group opens its first dedicated manufacturing innovation centre

The LEGO Group has opened its Kornmarken Campus. The facility is the company’s first dedicated global manufacturing innovation centre and forms part of its investment in manufacturing technologies and capabilities for product development and production. Located in Billund, Denmark, the Campus brings together people and technologies to inspire collaboration. Additionally, the facility hopes to accelerate the speed and quality of innovation, enhancing LEGO play experiences. With the legacy factory, the 47,000 m² campus forms a 100,000 m² state-of-the-art facility.

× Expand ©2026 The LEGO Group The LEGO Group open its Kornmarken Campus

“Kornmarken Campus strengthens the LEGO Group’s foundation for future growth,” said Niels B Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing all aspects of manufacturing innovation together in one location, we can speed up how new ideas move from concept to reality in our global operations network.”

Carsten Rasmussen, Chief Operations Officer, added, “The LEGO Group has among the most talented engineers and craftspeople in the world. This facility will provide them with the necessary tools and technologies to expand what’s possible for product development and production, both now and in the future.”

Key facilities include:

Test & Innovation Centre: Development, testing, and scaling of new LEGO elements, production processes and technologies across moulds, moulding, processing, and packaging.

Development, testing, and scaling of new LEGO elements, production processes and technologies across moulds, moulding, processing, and packaging. Materials Lab: Researching more sustainable raw materials.

Researching more sustainable raw materials. Additive Manufacturing Centre: Experimentation and development utilising advanced 3D manufacturing capabilities.

Experimentation and development utilising advanced 3D manufacturing capabilities. Training Academy: Bringing together apprentice academies for plastic makers and tool makers.

Bringing together apprentice academies for plastic makers and tool makers. Mould Manufacturing: Manufacturing moulds for novelties and new mould concepts.

Sustainability is an important aspect of the Kornmarken Campus, as it features energy‑efficient systems, renewable energy supply, and rainwater management. The 22,000 m² mass timber construction helps reduce the building’s environmental footprint by locking carbon into the structure, while an existing nearby 4 MW solar park will partly power the facility. The company is building a new 80-100 MW solar park, which will be able to match 100% of the LEGO Group's total energy consumption in Billund. Meanwhile, later this year, the Campus will open a Sustainability Play Lab, allowing schoolchildren and visitors to learn more about the Group’s journey towards more sustainable materials.