LG Chem expands its global reach by joining the Global Impact Coalition

LG Chem has joined the Global Impact Coalition (GIC), a CEO-led collaborative platform that is working towards a net-zero chemicals future. The Coalition believes that the support of the sustainable materials and chemicals leader will promote a message of global collaboration in the Asian market and across the industry as a whole.

× Expand LG Chem LG Chem joins the Global Impact Coalition.

The news reinforces GIC’s increasing global impact as well as the importance of international partnerships in the battle to reduce emissions. LG Chem becomes the first Korean company to join the Coalition.

“Joining the Global Impact Coalition reflects LG Chem’s dedication to leading the way in sustainability. The GIC provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with peers and co-create solutions to accelerate the transition to a circular, net-zero future,” said Hak Cheol Shin, Vice Chairman and CEO of LG Chem. “We’re eager to bring our expertise in sustainable materials to the GIC and contribute meaningfully to the GIC’s mission.”

To achieve net zero, companies must innovate sustainable materials and reduce carbon footprints across the value chain. LG Chem is well-known for producing bio-based and recycled plastics as well as creating solutions that aid global energy transition goals. Now, the company can collaborate with global industry leaders to scale sustainable technologies to help promote circular business models. Topics like sustainable methanol, end-of-life plastics recycling, and AI, will be prioritised.

Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition, added, “We are honoured to have LG Chem join the Global Impact Coalition. Their presence strengthens GIC’s global reach, particularly in East Asia, a region central to the chemical sector’s future. Together, we can fast-track the chemical sector’s transition to a circular and low-carbon economy.”

About The Global Impact Coalition (GIC)

The GIC was founded by a selection of leading chemical companies to tackle critical challenges as we move towards a circular and net-zero future. The coalition promotes collaboration and the creation of new business models. Other GIC members include: