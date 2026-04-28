Lindner Washtech appoints Marcel Willberg as new Managing Director

Lindner Washtech sees Marcel Willberg step up to the global management team, proud to promote top management from within the company’s own ranks.

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With over 250 projects implemented worldwide, extensive process expertise, and a technology partnership with EREMA, the company is increasing its focus on innovative end-to-end solutions, from waste plastic collection to the finished recyclate. Marcel Willberg, part of the Lindner Washtech team for a good ten years, has been appointed as Managing Director alongside Georg Krenn and will in future be primarily responsible for global sales. Willberg’s appointment reflects a clear commitment over the longer term to developing top management from within the ranks of the organisation.

In-depth process knowledge and a proven track record

Marcel Willberg has been an integral part of the Lindner Washtech team for the best part of a decade. He has extensive knowledge of plastics recycling, from sorting, pre-shredding, cold and hot washing, through to drying and quality assurance. Previously, working as Head of Sales, he and his team have been supporting customers in Europe, the USA, Asia, and the Middle East, successfully implementing projects of varying sizes and complexity. These range from large-scale systems for municipal waste management companies to custom-built systems for international plastics processors and petrochemical corporations.

Part of his recipe for success is his keen awareness of customer needs and market trends. “Marcel Willberg’s skillset goes far beyond the technical specifications. He understands his clients’ business scenarios and devises tailor-made solutions together with them and his team,” says Matthias Egarter, CEO of Lindner. “I am proud that we have been able to develop leadership personalities like him from within our ranks.”

Leadership from within the organisation sets a strategic signal

“Strong companies are built on strong teams, and it is these teams that bring added value to the customer,” says Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group. “Marcel Willberg and Georg Krenn form an excellent leadership team that combines experience, market focus, and technological expertise. I am convinced that, with this team in place, Lindner Washtech will continue to strengthen its international market position with successful projects and, as a result, satisfied customers, backed by the innovative strength and support of our two parent companies,” Hackl confirms.

Krenn and Willberg share management of global business Marcel Willberg enters his new job alongside Georg Krenn, who, as Managing Director, has shaped Lindner Washtech and established its position on the international market since the company was founded. The management duo combines Krenn’s many years of experience in strategic operations and technical expertise with Willberg’s strength in global sales; a combination that puts the company in a perfect position for its next phase of growth. "I am delighted to accept the trust placed in me and look forward to my new tasks. Together with Georg Krenn, I want to extend Lindner Washtech’s position in the international market and embed our integrated solutions even more firmly with our customers worldwide,” says Marcel Willberg.

They both have the full support of the technology partnership held by Lindner and EREMA. Thanks to Lindner’s core competence in plastic processing and EREMA’s expertise in extrusion technology, Lindner Washtech offers its international customers the entire process chain from a single source.