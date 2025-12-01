Private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg has announced its acquisition of EMCO Chemical Distributors (EMCO), a distributor of industrial chemicals, primarily serving the midwestern United States.

× Expand EMCO Chemical Distributors Lindsay Goldberg acquires EMCO Chemical Distributors

Founded by Edward Polen in 1971, EMCO is one of the largest independent chemical distributors in North America. Boasting over 500 employees, EMCO distributes, blends, and packages over 5,000 SKUs to 4,000+ customers across a variety of end markets. EMCO operates eight distribution and packaging facilities, an application lab, an environmental services facility, and a delivery fleet, ensuring just-in-time distribution.

“Our investment in EMCO is the culmination of a multi-year relationship with EMCO founder Edward Polen,” said John Holland and Eric Fry, Partners at Lindsay Goldberg. “EMCO stands out for its stellar reputation, enduring supplier relationships, loyal employee base, and unmatched infrastructure in the region. We believe these strengths underpin EMCO’s position as a market leader, and we look forward to working with EMCO’s management team to support its future growth.”

Polen added, “Building EMCO over the last 54 years has been the greatest privilege. From the start, I set out to build a company where people matter – where we are true partners to our suppliers and customers and where our employees are empowered to make a difference. I’m proud of the culture we’ve built at EMCO. It is critical to our success, and I know that Lindsay Goldberg is the right partner to carry our culture forward.”

Frank Bergonzi, a Lindsay Goldberg Affiliate Partner and chemical industry executive, is set to be appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of EMCO. This will follow Polen’s retirement when the transaction closes.

“I have known and respected Edward Polen and the EMCO platform for the last 30 years. I am excited to work alongside EMCO’s talented management team as we expand into new products and markets. Together, we will grow EMCO and further build upon Edward’s remarkable legacy,” concluded Bergonzi.