LK Metrology acquires Procon X-Ray

LK Metrology Ltd, based in Castle Donington, UK, announces the acquisition of ProCon X-Ray GmbH, a specialist German manufacturer of computed tomography (CT) systems.

With this strategic acquisition, LK Metrology broadens its portfolio of high-precision inspection solutions to include industrial CT imaging.

Founded in 2003 and based in Sarstedt, Germany, ProCon X-Ray develops and manufactures modular CT and X-ray inspection equipment for industrial and scientific applications. Its systems are renowned for high-resolution focus X-ray technology, as well as customisable hardware and software. They are used worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, and materials research sectors.

Through this acquisition, LK Metrology can now offer its customers an even wider range of products for inspection and measurement from a single source, from traditional CMMs, portable measuring arms and laser scanners to high-resolution X-ray equipment and CT analysis.

Angelo Muscarella, CEO of LK Metrology said, “With the acquisition of ProCon X-Ray, we are strengthening our position as a full-service provider in metrology. Industrial CT imaging perfectly complements our existing CMM and scanning technologies.”

Nikolas Westphal, Managing Director of ProCon X-Ray GmbH added, “We are pleased to become part of the international LK Group and, through its outstanding global presence, to make our products accessible to a significantly wider customer base.”