Lone Star Funds announces that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XII, L.P., has completed its acquisition of DOMO Engineered Materials (DOMO EM), a business division of DOMO Group.

× Expand Lone Star Funds Lone Star Funds acquires DOMO Engineered Materials

This move follows the completion of Lone Star’s acquisition of RadiciGroup, with its High-Performance Polymers and Speciality Chemicals business areas. The DOMO EM and RadiciGroup businesses will be combined, broadening the product portfolio, expanding geographical reach, and enhancing capabilities.

“We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of DOMO EM and believe that, together with RadiciGroup, the company will be well-positioned with broad development, manufacturing and technological capabilities,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. “Following Lone Star’s investment, the business will focus on enhancing its offering while continuing to deliver best-in-class, innovative products for customers in key end-markets.”

DOMO EM develops and produces polyamide-based engineered materials, with its TECHNYL brand supporting various high-performance applications in the automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, consumer goods and industrial industries.