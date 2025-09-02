Lucky 7 for MGS Technical Plastics

With several big new moulding and tooling contracts signed in Q1 2025, Lancashire-based MGS Technical Plastics is on a business-win roll. The company is finalist in seven industry awards celebrating the teams’ sustainability, innovation and business impact and growth efforts.

× Expand MGS

Marking MGS’s commitment to the North West and the visible role the manufacturer plays in supporting economic resilience and the UK innovation pipeline, MakeUK named MGS as finalist in four of its 2025 eight business award categories. This includes Business Growth and Strategy, Energy and Sustainability, Manufacturing Impact Award and SME of the Region. Additionally, the Northern Automative Alliance (NAA) has nominated MGS for three further awards – Digital Transformation, Manufacturing Excellence and another Environmental and Sustainability accolade.

Reinvesting purposefully to support innovation and sustainable growth, MGS, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2024, has laid the strongest foundation for growth. Underpinned by coordinated leadership, defined milestones, agile review systems and team-wide accountability, early traction in 2025 demonstrates the effectiveness of the MGS growth model. Already, the Blackburn company is exceeding expectations in customer wins, marketing performance and sales conversion.

Having replaced 16% of its machine park with all-electric models, and with solar panels generating 15% of its annual energy needs, the company wide sustainability strategy is delivering strong environmental and commercial results. “We are especially proud of these accomplishments as sustainability is such a core value for MGS and our customers. We hold ourselves and our supply chain to the highest standards of environmental accountability, championing recycling, innovation and continuous improvement,” explains Judson.

Through smarter energy management and targeted investments in innovative technologies, MGS has reduced its energy use by over 28% over three years. In this same time period, its turnover increased by over £1.4m, enabling the company to produce approximately 450,000 more components using significantly less energy. All energy consumed at the facility is sourced either from on-site solar panels or from Urban Chain, a renewable energy provider.

Assisting customers transition to more bio-diverse materials has also been spotlighted by the awards. Particularly the company’s innovative application of intumescent materials that is being used to help prevent fire spread in domestic and industrial products.

By mid 2025, MGS secured six new projects totalling over £2 million, including business wins in the construction, renewables and infrastructure sectors. Having appointed its first marketing agency at the start of the year, engagement has also grown significantly. In just two months, website traffic increased by 43%. Testament to the trust conveyed, the team achieved a 9.8% quotation-to-order conversion rate in Q1.

The Northern Automotive Alliance award winners will be announced at the annual networking dinner on 18th September 2025. This will be followed by the MakeUK North West regional dinner on 23rd October 2025.