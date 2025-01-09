LVF Packaging urges the industry to switch to clear rPET Mono

Leeds-based LVF Packaging has called on the packaging industry to adopt clear rPET Mono as the manufacturing material of choice for all trays in order to ensure they end up being recycled – a development it says will create a sea change in the disposal of trays that would please all the plastic naysayers.

At present, different manufacturers use various forms of rPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) for manufacturing, which means it makes recycling trays en masse virtually impossible as different materials need to go into different recycling streams and sorting them out is confusing for the consumer and time consuming, costly and not commercially viable for recyclers.

In contrast, plastic drinks bottles are consistently made of exactly the same material, which means they can all be recycled and the material fed back into the manufacturing process.

Daniel Coates, LVF Packaging’s Business Development Director, said: “There’s been a huge amount of time and effort spent on finding plastic alternatives for packaging over the years, but to date, nothing has come close to matching it as the best option. The difficulties though arrive when different materials are used to make the same type of products and so restrict the viability of them being recycled.”

“Clear rPET Mono is, without a shadow of doubt, the perfect solution. It’s cheaper than standard rPET PE, which is a huge commercial plus point for it, while an agreement to use it as standard across all packaging would change the face of recycling in this country.”

“Admittedly, it’s not all plain sailing, as it can be more difficult to seal than rPET PE, but a lot of work is being done by an ever-increasing number of manufacturers, meaning this issue will be resolved quickly.”

WHAT is clear rPET Mono?

Clear rPET mono is a type of packaging made from recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) that is strong, has a high gloss, and is suitable for showcasing food products. It is ideal for poultry packaging and can handle high temperatures. rPET is environmentally friendly and offers a glass-like clarity for clear presentation of food

“Many packaging manufacturers are already moving to clear rPET Mono, so the industry is going in the right direction. However, these positive steps aren’t supported by the Government. There simply isn’t a nationwide approach to recycling; instead, everything is left down to the local councils, who, as we know, have different recycling rules and different coloured recycling bins – a recipe for confusion up and down the country.”

“The Government needs to step in, take the recycling matter out of the hands of individual local authorities and create a joined-up approach to increase recycling across the board. By doing so, they would remove consumer confusion; throw their support behind the packaging manufacturers and retailers in the strides they’re taking to stop plastic waste ending up in landfill; and, as a result, point the way to the sea change that will end the demonisation of the plastic packaging and create a new circular economy that the entire country can be proud of.”