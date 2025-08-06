LyondellBasell expands collaboration with Polynt

LyondellBasell is expanding its collaboration with speciality polymers and intermediates expert, Polynt. The pair will be developing a high-quality resin for the marine industry, utilising the LYB Styrene +LC (low carbon) solution.

× Expand Polynt LyondellBasell and Polynt to develop resin for marine industry.

Produced using a mass balance approach, LYB +LC solutions follow the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification system. Sourced from bio-circular feedstocks, these products help businesses to reduce their scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while ensuring performance, reliability, and quality levels.

“Our +LC solutions offer a reduced carbon footprint compared to our equivalent products sourced from fossil-based feedstocks, helping businesses like Polynt achieve their sustainability targets while maintaining the high quality their customers expect,” said Francesca Faranda, Senior Account Manager at LYB.

Polynt is leveraging LYB Styrene +LC to manufacture resins designed for yacht and boat construction. Said resins prioritise durability, strength, and performance while also helping to reduce their product carbon footprint.

“Polynt’s commitment to sustainable industrial growth is a core driver of our business strategy. In alignment with the most recent requests from the market, the regulating bodies and the other stakeholders, we are pioneering innovation in the thermosetting composites industry through eco-design, material optimisation and circular manufacturing models,” said Maurizio Leonardi, Executive Vice President for Europe at Polynt. “By fostering long-term collaboration with LYB – who has always been a leading partner among our suppliers – with industry players and with research institutions, we are strengthening our technological leadership while ensuring environmental integrity and market competitiveness. This approach enables us to anticipate evolving regulatory requirements, meet the rising demand for sustainable solutions and deliver resilient, value-driven outcomes across the entire value chain.”