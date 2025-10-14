LyondellBasell has commissioned a new laboratory extrusion line and an upgraded processing workshop at its Suzhou Technical Centre. The new equipment will enhance the company’s compounding capabilities, allowing the chemical leader to develop complex formulations for its polypropylene compounds and engineered plastics portfolios.

× Expand LyondellBasell LyondellBasell expands Suzhou Technical Centre

“Our customers in automotive, electronics and consumer goods are facing increasingly complex material challenges that demand both innovation and speed,” said Rolf van Beeck, Vice President, APS APAC & AfMEI at LYB. “Our new equipment strengthens our ability to collaborate closely with customers and OEMs, delivering solutions that address their most demanding applications and bring their visions to the market faster.”

Siqi Xue, Senior Nanager, Product Application & Development, APS APAC at LYB, added, “The launch of the new lab line at Suzhou Technical Centre, along with increased R&D investment in the APAC region, strengthens our ability to maintain our leading technical position in the market. We are committed to innovating to meet customer needs and aligning our growth with market megatrends.”

The facility upgrades include enhanced extruders and comprehensive lab capabilities for advanced product analysis and performance testing. Innovation focus areas include:

Lightweight plastic body panels.

Colour-material-finish solutions.

Flame-retardant technologies, sustainable materials and speciality resins.

This expansion will help reinforce the broader Asia Pacific innovation network, which includes recent investments at the Senai and Port Klang labs in Malaysia, as well as the Vadodara Technical Centre in India.