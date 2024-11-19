MACPAC appoints new Sales Engineer

In line with an ambitious growth strategy, Macpac has announced the appointment of Andy Cutler as Sales Engineer with primary responsibility for the food market.

× Expand MACPAC

Having spent over 20 years in business development management roles, Andy brings a wealth of sales and thermoformed packaging industry experience to Macpac.

He comments: “I am delighted to be joining Macpac, we have a fantastic 50-year heritage and are well respected within the thermoforming industry. I believe that with our technical expertise and planned investment we will continue to strengthen our position across a broad range of markets. Despite challenging times for the plastics industry, I am very confident that we can drive the business forward.”

Simon Firth, Macpac’s Sales Manager adds: “We are delighted to welcome Andy to the business. His skillset and thermoforming know-how are ideally placed for expanding our presence in the food industry including the confectionery, bakery, fresh food and ready meal sectors. We know he is going to be great and wish him every success in this new role.”

Macpac designs and manufactures a wide range of high-performance thermoformed packaging for the food industry, including bespoke trays, box inserts, clam packs and flow wrap trays. The functional, high-strength and 100% recyclable packs are produced from rPET with a minimum of 80% recycled content.

The company has a full British Retail Consortium Consumer Goods for Packaging Materials accreditation.