MacPac welcomes next generation of leadership

Lloyd (left) and Jim (right) Kershaw, sons of MacPac managing director and owner, Graham Kershaw

Macpac, one of the UK’s largest family run thermoformed packaging manufacturers, has welcomed Lloyd and Jim Kershaw to the business.

Managing director Graham said: “The key to success in generational businesses is to be able to bring fresh and independent ideas from diverse fields into an already successful and well-established management team.”

The brothers certainly achieve this with Jim joining after spending nearly a decade working in the pharmaceutical marketing consultancy industry. His master’s degree in environmental sciences and clean technology bring insights into the needs of clients and patients in the medical sector, whilst having a deep knowledge of modern manufacturing.

Jim is excited by the challenges of developing new production techniques to keep improving Macpac’s environmental strengths.

Graduating from Cambridge University with a master’s in general engineering, Lloyd spent nine years as a Chartered Structural Engineer and Associate to a prestigious London design studio.

Lloyd said: “My passion is delivering brilliant, creative and sustainable solutions for clients, the objectives are the same at Macpac and I will enjoy contributing my different skillsets into such a dynamic and creative team.”

Graham added: ”The new perspectives and skills Lloyd and Jim bring from their successes in varied, competitive industries, are great additions to our holistic approach, and will help ensure we stay ahead and deliver excellence in the rapidly evolving thermoforming industry.”