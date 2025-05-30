Macpac installs CEIA metal detection system

In a move to further strengthen quality control and ensure product safety, Macpac has installed a CEIA THS21 900 KHZ metal detection system at its state-of-the-art facility in Stockport.

A 1500mm conveyor feeds small stacks of finished thermoformed packs through the CEIA metal detector’s 450mm (width) x 300mm (height) aperture prior to packing and despatch. If the ultra high frequency unit detects metal, a signal stops the conveyor and rejects the contaminated product.

Fully HACCP and GMP compliant and ISO 9001 certified, the CEIA THS21 model offers a high level of detection on all magnetic and non-magnetic metals including stainless steel. It can detect fragments of non-ferrous and ferrous metals down to 1.2mm and stainless steel down to 1.5mm.

“Macpac’s on-going commitment to quality was a key driver in the decision to install a metal detection system, said Simon Firth, the company’s Sales Manager. “We reviewed several suppliers and chose the CEIA because it was the best technology for our application with highly accurate metal detection and superior reliability. Adding this piece of equipment gives us the capacity to ensure tighter checks can be made as and when required.”

Macpac designs and manufactures a wide range of high performance thermoformed packaging, including bespoke trays, box inserts, clam packs and flow wrap trays. The functional, high strength and 100% recyclable packs are produced from rPET with a minimum of 80% recycled content.