Marco Sealing Solutions acquires Rocket Seals

Align Capital Partners’ (ACP) portfolio company Marco Sealing Solutions (Marco) announces the acquisition of Rocket Seals, Inc., a distributor specialising in O-rings and sealing products. With its established presence in North America, the addition of Rocket Seals, Inc. deepens Marco's capabilities and extends its reach.

× Expand Align Capital Partners Marco Acquires Rocket Seals, Adding 70-Year Legacy to Its Growing Platform

“The Rocket Seals name is synonymous with 70 years of getting customers the right sealing solution quickly,” said Dave Hanson, Owner of Rocket Seals. “Marco shares that commitment, and now our customers gain the resources and reach of an industry leader, delivered with the personal, hands-on service that defines the Marco experience.”

Chad Smith, CEO of Marco, added, “When looking for acquisition partners, we get excited about companies that customers genuinely rely on, not just for product, but for guidance and problem-solving. Rocket Seals has been that kind of partner to its customers for generations. That's exactly the kind of expertise we want to build on.”

Rocket Seals serves customers across the fluid power, aerospace, oil & gas, medical equipment, food & beverage, water treatment and heavy equipment industries. Its team of sealing specialists offers deep product knowledge, a broad inventory, and same-day shipping capabilities.