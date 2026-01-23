HASCO Hasenclever GmbH + Co. KG. (HASCO) has appointed Markus Büngers as its new CEO. Büngers succeeds long-standing CEO Christoph Ehrlich, who left the company in the summer of 2025. Since then, Thomas Karazmann initially assumed responsibility for managing the company.

Markus Büngers becomes CEO of HASCO

Previously, Büngers held the role of Executive Vice President Finance & Administration, where he was involved in the strategic and operational aspects of all departments and helped shape the company’s ongoing global development. He stands for continuity, technical expertise, and strategic reliability.

“I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Markus Büngers as the person we absolutely wanted to take on the role of CEO,” said Karazmann. “He is an experienced manager who knows HASCO very well and, thanks to his previous roles at renowned industrial companies, has extensive international management experience. With him, HASCO is in the best possible hands.”

Büngers added, “I would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the trust they have placed in me to actively shape HASCO’s future in this important role. The challenges are great, but so is our confidence. HASCO has enormous strengths, excellent employees with a wide range of skills, and a clear, shared vision. We will consistently build on these strengths through dedicated hard work for the benefit of our customers.”