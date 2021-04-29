Material Evolution Podcast Launched for Composites and Advanced Material Industry

The Material Evolution podcast, hosted by Fluency Marketing’s Gemma Smith and R-TECH Materials Dr Geraint Havard, was launched on the 21st April and looks to delve deeper into the latest technologies and narratives from across the composites and advanced materials industry.

Material Evolution Podcast Logo - Carbon 2

The first episode, featuring Managing Director of Airborne UK, Joe Summers, explores automation technologies for the composites industry and some of the exciting projects that Airborne is currently working on. The episode also explores Joe’s background and the successes that led his rise to being Managing Director of Airborne UK.

Commenting on his involvement, Joe Summers, Commercial Director Airborne and Managing Director Airborne UK, said: “It was a pleasure to be the first podcast guest. It’s worth listening in to hear Geraint’s story of how to “move fast and break things”. I look forward to hearing the next editions and seeing how the audience grows.”

The monthly podcast already has a number of exciting guests lined up, with Andrew Limmack from the National Composites Centre talking about sustainability in the military and Haydale’s Tom Greaves talking about graphene materials and their possible uses.

While the podcast will primarily focus on the people within the industry, there are also plans to speak to people outside the advanced materials community about skills that can be learned from other industries to give advice on how businesses can become more successful in a post-covid world.

After listening to the first episode, Lucas Morgan, Technical Director at Multi-Ply Components Limited, commented: “I really enjoyed the first episode, the discussion was really interesting and there were some great stories. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Composites UK Employee of the Year, Geraint, explains his reasons for starting the podcast: “I see the composites industry in the UK as a community which has become disconnected during the pandemic. Because of that, I thought a podcast that can not only kick start that community again, but drive a deeper connection and understanding of what we all offer to each other is what is needed during this time of social distancing.”

Fluency Marketing’s Gemma Smith added: “Having worked within multiple material sectors, I have always been fascinated by the composites and advanced materials sector. The mutual determination that people and companies have to both promote their own innovations alongside the industry as a whole is inspiring. I am really looking forward to finding out more about what drives people and enables them to achieve what they do.”