Matrix Plastic Products (Matrix) is expanding its operations, as it moves into an 88,000-square-foot facility. The new facility offers enhanced cleanroom capabilities and production capacity, allowing the company to broaden its service offering. The custom manufacturer will offer further details regarding the announcement at MD&M West 2026 (3-5 February), where event attendees can find Matrix at Booth 2287.

× Expand Matrix Plastic Products Matrix Plastic Products expands operations

Located in Bloomingdale, IL, the new facility provides cleanroom manufacturing and scalable production, while also allowing Matrix to broaden its product portfolio. First operations are expected to begin in Q2 2026, moving towards full-scale production by the end of the year.

Key features of the new facility include:

3,300 square feet of ISO 8 cleanroom capacity.

An engineering lab for early-stage NPI projects.

New equipment and processes for tooling, moulding, and quality assurance.

Layout improvements geared towards lean medical manufacturing processes.

“This expansion is a strategic investment in our customers and our future, allowing us to continue an accelerated growth trajectory while keeping our talented team of employees intact,” said Andy Ziegenhorn, CEO of Matrix Plastic Products. “Tripling our available floor space better positions us to ramp up programs, invest in new equipment and technology, and continue delivering the quality and reliability that medical device OEMs need from their preferred supply partners.”