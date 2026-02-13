Matrix Plastics Ltd appoints Nigel Hayes as Non-Executive Director

Matrix Plastics Ltd has appointed Nigel Hayes as Non-Executive Director, effective 10th February 2026.

× Expand matrix plastics

Hayes will focus on supporting the strategic growth of the Matrix Medical Plastics division, helping expand specialty medical compounds across the UK and Europe. Established in 2020 to meet urgent demand for compliant medical compounding during the Covid-19 pandemic, Matrix Medical Plastics has quickly grown into an award-winning operation. Within six years, the business achieved recognition as the UK’s first medically certified clean compounding environment (ISO 13485:2016) and has built a strong reputation in medically compliant compounding and masterbatch solutions.

“Nigel joins Matrix at an exciting stage in our growth journey, bringing exceptional industry expertise and commercial leadership that will support our ambitions within specialty medical compounds,” said Nigel Batt, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Plastics. “Having known Nigel for many years, I have seen his strategic thinking and commitment to long-term success. His experience and values make him an outstanding addition to our team.”

Hayes brings 40 years of industry experience, beginning his career in 1987 with Victor International Plastics (Manchester) Ltd. He has since held senior roles across the chemicals, plastics and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Univar Solutions, where he supported strategic growth, strengthened supply chain operations and expanded market presence across specialist sectors.

His appointment marks an important step for Matrix Medical Plastics as demand for traceable, medical-grade compounds continues to grow. Hayes’ expertise in regulatory frameworks, healthcare materials and commercial development will support Matrix in delivering compliant, high-performance polymer solutions while strengthening cleanroom compounding capabilities and developing new European partnerships.

Hayes commented: “I’m excited to be part of the next stage of the already successful Matrix story. Our shared values, customer focus and passion for the sector make this a strong partnership that will deliver excellent results.”