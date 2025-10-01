Matsuura to host open house at newly expanded facility in Leicestershire

Matsuura UK is set to host its annual Open House from the 4th-6th of November 2025 at its newly expanded and refurbished facility in Leicestershire. At the event, the company is celebrating the UK launch of its two new automated multi-pallet 5-axis machining centres, the MAM72-70V PC6 and the MX-520T PC7.

× Expand Matsuura Matsuura open house.

The MX-520T PC7 builds upon the MX-520 platform by introducing a CNC turning capability while also expanding pallet capacity from four to seven within the same compact footprint. Additionally, the system offers Ø520mm turning capacity, a pallet work size of Ø520 x H330mm, and up to 90 onboard tools, while also retaining 5-axis machining performance.

Meanwhile, the MAM72-70V PC6 delivers large-capacity, 5-axis machining with enhanced machine accessibility at the machining enclosure and pallet changer workstation. The solution offers flexible, unmanned production of large, complex castings, billets, and components with its integrated 6-pallet Automatic Pallet Changer. Additionally, the solution has a capacity of up to 520 tools; each pallet supports workpieces up to Ø630 x H450mm and 500kg in weight.

The company’s Additive Manufacturing Centre will go on to unveil its latest metal 3D printing endeavour, the HP Metal Jet. As the UK’s exclusive reseller and technical partner for HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, Matsuura will offer a full spectrum of mass production 3D printing solutions, including polymer and metal. During the Open House event, live 3D printing demonstrations of the following technologies will be conducted:

HP MJF 5600 3D printer.

Roboze Argo-500.

Full post-processing workflows using DyeMansion equipment for de-powdering, surfacing, and dyeing.

The Muratec line of fully automated CNC lathes will be on display at the event, with exclusive deals on select UK stock models available.